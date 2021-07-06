Chula Vista Police: 12-year-old accidentally shot himself during sleepover

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police said Tuesday that a 12-year-old who died after a shooting last Saturday accidentally shot himself with a firearm that another child had brought to a sleepover.

Police said the victim was shot and killed before 9 a.m. Saturday at the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex located at 530 Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista. Officers arrived at the scene to find the 12-year-old on the ground with a visible gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CVPD said investigators had learned that a 15-year-old acquaintance of the boy was invited to stay the night and brought a handgun to the house. At some point during the sleepover, the victim got a hold of the firearm and accidentally shot himself, police said.

Police said they are investigating how the 15-year-old came into possession of the firearm and who owns it.

CVPD did not release the identities of either boy since they are minors.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.