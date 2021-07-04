12-year-old dies following Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 12-year-old died following a shooting in the South Bay Saturday morning, according to Chula Vista Police.

Officers were called to the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex on the 500 block of Telegraph Canyon Road Saturday around 9 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

After arriving, officers found the 12-year-old with one gunshot wound on the sidewalk near the complex. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After the shooting, officers detained a 15-year-old boy they say was a companion of the victim. “The 15-year-old was later released to his family from the Chula Vista Police Department by investigators,” police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

