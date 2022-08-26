Watch Now
Shooting at Harborside Park in Chula Vista leaves 2 injured

Two people suffered gunshot-related injuries in a shooting at Harborside Park that may have been premeditated.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 15:51:54-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were detained in connection with a shooting at Chula Vista’s Harborside Park on Friday morning that injured two people.

Chula Vista Police said officers were called to the park on 670 Oxford Street just before 6:45 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds to their lower legs that appeared to be non-life threatening. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A witness said about six gunshots rang out at around 6 a.m. The witness noted that a group of men came to the park the day before and threatened several people at the park with a shooting.

The witness described one of the victims as a young African-American male; according to the witness, the shooters were two male teens.

The witness believes the shooting was gang-related.

CVPD officials told ABC 10News that two people matching the description of the pair linked to the park shooting were spotted by San Diego Police officers at a nearby trolley station and detained for questioning.

No other details on the incident and investigation were immediately available.

