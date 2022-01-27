Chula Vista officials work to make sure residents are credited following trash strike

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City Manager in Chula Vista is working on setting a meeting with Republic Services to make sure residents get their credit in connection with the disruption of services because of the strike.

Meanwhile, Republic Services is also facing a class-action lawsuit alleging a breach of contract.

In a 12-pages document obtained by ABC10news, lawyers for a Carmel Mountain Ranch Resident lay out why they believe Republic Services is in violation of breach of contract.

The trash piled up in Chula Vista and in some neighborhoods in San Diego.

The document states, ”Waste included biodegradable components of food and other materials, which attracted rats and cockroaches. The buildup of waste also caused horrible smells to

develop which affected the quiet and enjoyment of communities. "

It goes on to say many communities via their homeowners' associations began hiring other companies to help get rid of the trash. And despite the pause in services the company still billed their customers.

Last week, when the strike ended and the employees went back to work with crews picking up trash in neighborhoods, Republic Services said they would issue credits to customers on a case by case basis, which is something the City of Chula Vista is now working to ensure happens, as they try to schedule a meeting to discuss this with Republic Services next week.

ABC10NEWS reached out to Republic Services for comment and was sent the following statement.

“As a general practice, Republic Services does not comment on pending litigation.”

“As we announced last week, customers with questions about their service or invoices are asked to follow the standard customer service process and call (619) 421-9400. We recognize that some customers may have received a different service experience than others, so we will handle individual situations on a case-by-case basis.”