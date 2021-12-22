Sanitation workers on strike throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Since last Friday, workers from Republic Services Garbage and Recycling have been demonstrating outside several San Diego area locations 24-7.

The union representing roughly 250 employees said they can't agree with the company.

"There is a huge difference between what our members need and what we've been offered by the employer," Jaime Vasquez with Teamsters Local 452 said.

Vasquez said the union is asking for better working conditions and better wages.

"It's not easy, and it's not to live in San Diego," he said. "Some of our workers opted to live in Tijuana so that their wages can go a little bit farther."

But while the strike continues, trash service has stopped, meaning people who live in Chula Vista and Kearny Mesa are seeing overflowing garbage cans and bins like these.

Republic services issued the following statement to ABC 10 News:

Republic respects the rights of our employees to engage in the collective bargaining process, and we continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve a fair and competitive labor contract. We are working hard to resume normal service as quickly as possible, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

Vasquez said another recent strike by employees in Orange County was resolved and hopes the same happens here.

"They know the numbers and that if they're smart, they would come in and offer the same that they offered to them," Vasquez said.