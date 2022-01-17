Trash workers strike over: Republic Services, workers union agree to deal that ends work stoppage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An agreement between sanitation company Republic Services and the union representing its workers was reached Monday, bringing an end to the weeks-long strike that impacted trash service in Chula Vista and some parts of the city of San Diego.

Union representatives told ABC 10News that workers would receive a pay raise, with the current rate going from $24.60 to $26.50.

Pay increases would occur over the next four years, the union said.

$1.90 in the first year

50 cents in the second year

50 cents in the third year

50 cents in the fourth year

$1.50 in the fifth year

A $1,000 signing bonus was also part of the agreement, ABC 10News learned.

Trash service was expected to resume on Tuesday.

In a statement, Chula Vista City Councilmember Jill Galvez said, “We are happy that Republic Services and their employees have come to an agreement. However, we are still going to pressure Republic to provide our residents, schools, churches, businesses, HOAs and apartment complexes FULL monthly rebates. They need to do their job, and immediately pick up the trash that has accumulated for the past 30 days. The fines and penalties are going to be steep and we’re going to make sure they pay them. We hope that Republic Services and their employees can return to a respectful working environment ASAP as they work together to make Chula Vista beautiful again.”

More information will be posted as this story develops.