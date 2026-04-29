Chula Vista mayor to deliver State of the City address Tuesday night

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Mayor John McCann is expected to discuss public safety and the city's rapid growth during the State of the City address Tuesday night.

Tuesday morning, ahead of the address, McCann touted the city as one of the safest in the nation. He applauded the city's balanced budget and affordability, and the city plans to explore building a second police station on the east side.

The Chula Vista bayfront is one area experiencing rapid growth, highlighted by the opening of the Gaylord Pacific resort nearly a year ago. Business owners along the marina say the addition has been positive so far, and they are looking forward to even more expansion.

Chula Vista Water Sports is one of the businesses that has seen a boost in business from resort guests making their way to the bayfront to explore outside of the resort.

"We tend to see a lot of their guests, uh, wanting to see something outside of the resort," said Michael Jimenez, the owner of the water sports business.

"Whether it's to enjoy the water sports or the cafe, especially the cafe," Jimenez said.

Paul Hansen lives on a boat at the marina, just feet from the resort. He hopes the city will address issues with parking and traffic around the resort, but overall is looking forward to what's to come at the bayfront.

"It's nice to maybe get some food options, restaurant options, things of that nature," Hansen said.

"I hope that they put in some nice coffee shops and, you know, little destinations that you can go to," Hansen said.

Growth is also continuing on the east side of town, where the Millenia Library is set to open this summer. In addition to the library, the site will be home to SDSU's hybrid nursing program and an entertainment complex.

Back at the bayfront, Jimenez hopes the city will keep the community in mind and encourage tourists to explore more of Chula Vista.

"Don't forget about the local businesses who helped create what we have here in the culture," Jimenez said.

The state of the city is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympic Training Center.

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