Chula Vista mayor highlights growth & balanced budget during dramatic State of the City address

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Mayor John McCann delivered his State of the City address following a dramatic entrance that featured a skydiver descending on the Olympic Training Center.

Before taking the stage in a tuxedo, McCann showed a recorded video of himself jumping out of an airplane to set the tone for the evening.

McCann said it has been a big year for the city and that it continues to move in a positive direction.

"We want to make sure that our citizens are involved and they see the great things that are happening in the City of Chula Vista," McCann said.

The mayor highlighted the city's continued operation on a balanced budget, which included last year's $617 million budget, the largest in the city's history.

"And that allows us to be able to do all these great things," McCann said.

McCann touted several major victories, including safety, efforts to address homelessness, and expansion projects like the Gaylord resort on the west side and a future entertainment complex on the east side.

Ruben Rodriguez, senior pastor at Fruit of the Vine Church, echoed the mayor's optimism about the city's growth.

"The City of Chula Vista has taken off, has grown tremendously," Rodriguez said.

Andrea Malave, owner of Chula Vista City Lifestyle publication, agreed.

"Literally tell people every day this city is on the verge of amazing things," Malave said.

However, residents noted that affordability remains a challenge and has room for improvement.

"To help the low-income. That’s one thing I would love to see because it’s pricey, it’s pricey," Rodriguez said.

Despite the challenges with affordability, McCann said the city's momentum is real.

"We are the place to be and this is Chula Vista’s decade," McCann said.

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