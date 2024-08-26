'She was on fire': Chula Vista man helps save 7-Eleven fire victims

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man who works near the 7-Eleven at L Street and Broadway tried to save two women from a fire early Saturday morning.

Robert Hayes, who runs 'Shilpark Paint' next to the 7-Eleven, said he had become friends with one of the store's employees over the years. That employee was one of the victims he tried to rescue from the fire.

"I keep thinking about it, and coming back to work today, it keeps hitting me again," Hayes said.

Saturday was supposed to be a normal day, but it changed in seconds when a customer rushed into Hayes' store, asking for a fire extinguisher. Hayes grabbed one and ran to the 7-Eleven next door.

"I see the other girl that works there; she's screaming, and I see that her pants are burned off," Hayes said.

The woman was one of two employees inside the 7-Eleven when Chula Vista police said a man set the store on fire.

Both police and Hayes said they found the women on fire.

"When we walked in there, we just see her on fire," Hayes said. "I didn't even know it was her—I couldn't recognize her. I thought it was somebody else."

Hayes said he used the fire extinguisher on the woman and then put out another fire in the corner of the store.

Smoke was billowing from inside, forcing Hayes to run outside to catch his breath.

Hayes said police and firefighters arrived shortly after.

Community members have been dropping off flowers and lighting candles outside the 7-Eleven, sending thoughts and prayers to the two employees who are recovering in the hospital.

Police said one victim is in critical condition. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police identified the suspect as Jose Villanueva, 47, who had a relationship with one of the employees. Villanueva was arrested in Redlands on Saturday and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Villanueva is facing 16 charges, including arson, torture, and attempted first-degree murder.

