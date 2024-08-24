Chula Vista 7-Eleven fire critically injures 2 employees; Possible arson under investigation

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two 7-Eleven employees were critically injured after a fire broke out Saturday morning, and authorities are investigating the incident as possible arson.

Firefighters responded to the 7-Eleven at 1097 Broadway around 8 a.m. to find black smoke pouring from the building. One woman, engulfed in flames, was struggling to escape. Police officers entered the smoke-filled store and rescued a second woman who had been knocked unconscious.

“She was already walking herself out. She had some serious burns at the time ... The officers went into the smoke and one of them was able to find her and pull her out," said Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Both employees were taken to the hospital with life-threatening burns. The fire caused significant damage to the store, and nearby businesses have temporarily closed.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and urging any witnesses to contact the police.

"Our job is to focus on what caused this ... If there is someone responsible, we’ll use all our resources to find that person," Molina said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.



