Chula Vista council weighs pay raise, extra term in charter vote

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A controversial proposal to rewrite parts of Chula Vista's city charter is back up for review this week, including a plan to give council members and the mayor a significant pay raise and an extra term in office.

The proposal was introduced at last week's city council meeting on Tuesday.

Nearly a week later, Chula Vista's Board of Ethics Committee held a special meeting Monday night to review more than a dozen proposals for amending the city's charter to give council members and the mayor a significant pay raise and an extra term in office.

The meeting is a critical step before the measure goes back before the city council Tuesday night, where members could vote to put it on the November ballot.

Council Member Cesar Fernandez was the only person to speak in support of the pay raise at last week's meeting, stating it would even attract future candidates who are working jobs as nurses, librarians or others.

"A thoughtful increase could make it possible for someone in my situation to reduce their hours at their primary job and devote more time to serving constituents," Fernandez said. "The city is approaching 300,000 residents. This feels like a full-time job, but me being a teacher, I am locked down to that job from 8:30 to 4, and cannot do city business. We serve on regional boards, at community meetings, and the agendas are huge."

At Tuesday's council meeting, Fernandez also expressed support for the extra term to ensure multi-year projects are brought to completion.

"And I can't count on the next person to advocate for that same project," Fernandez said.

Under the current city charter, council members earn a little more than $64,000 a year. The proposed raise would be substantial.

Mayor John McCann spoke out at last week's meeting and said, "You're moving the council salaries from basically $64,000 to $110,000. You're giving council members a six-figure salary."

McCann also opposed even the idea of a raise for himself.

"Right now, we're dealing with an affordability crisis," McCann said. "For the City Council to try to get a $45,000 pay increase is unacceptable."

Community member Russ Hall raised concerns about the pace of the process, saying important steps were being skipped.

"This kind of a proposal needs to be properly vetted, and the city has methods for that, going through the ethics commission, going through the charter review commission. Somehow that got bypassed; that's wrong," Hall said.

ABC 10News reached out to all four council members for comment. Council Member Michael Inzunza responded and said he adamantly opposes any pay raises.