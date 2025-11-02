Chula Vista community members mourn the loss of two teens shot and killed at Halloween party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista community is mourning after a shooting at a Halloween party took the lives of two teenagers.

The Chula Vista Police Department say a 15 year-old and 17-year-old were shot and killed after an argument broke out, leading to shots being fired. It's unclear if the the teens had any involvement.

An emotional vigil was held Saturday night at Greenfield Villages Apartments for one of the victims, the day after the shooting on East Prospect Street. Community members have since identified the 15-year-old victim as Kane Roldan.

Residents in the area say the neighborhood is typically quiet, which is why they say the shooting was unexpected.

"Honestly this is a really nice neighborhood. This is not a neighborhood where families can't live, like I have a very quiet street. Kids ride their bikes out on the street, they have a good time. High school kids are walking around, playing. Not doing anything mischievous. I don't have any crime in this neighborhood. Nobody breaks into houses. Nobody steals our amazon packages," one neighbor said.

"Most of the neighbors know each other. So if you have a neighbor that lives on your left and right, you know who they are, you talk to them, you at least say hello every day. So if these people don't know who each other are, it's kind of a rarity," he said.

At the emotional tribute Saturday night, many spoke about Kane and the kind of person he was. Now, they hold his memory close to their hearts.

Roldan's family has created a gofundme campaign to support with funeral costs.

Anyone with information about this incidnet is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5075 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

