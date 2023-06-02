South Bay bus riders hit hard by work stoppage as nearly 400 drivers walk off job

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Some bus riders were running hours late to their appointments and stuck waiting in long lines as a work stoppage left the South Bay with nearly no coverage on Thursday.

A Metropolitan Transit System spokesperson said bus routes in the South Bay were running at about 3% of regular coverage.

Several routes were completely without service as about 400 bus drivers remained off the job, fighting for better working conditions and higher pay.

“I feel sad. I miss going anywhere and all that,” said rider Frankie Rubio, who had to call a costly Uber instead of taking the bus.

Some riders told 10News they were hours late due to the labor dispute, while others had to take the trolley instead, which doesn’t get them as close to their final destination as the buses usually do.

“I just feel really disappointed, a little upset when it runs late due to bus strikes,” said Alex Naanep, 24.

The drivers in the South Bay are represented by the Teamsters 683 union, which said negotiations with Transdev were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

Transdev is the contractor MTS uses for many bus routes in San Diego. Drivers who are represented by the union first walked off the job over a month ago.

Union official Lee Fletcher told 10News reporter Austin Grabish that Transdev gave the union a best and final offer on Wednesday that didn’t address any of the union’s major concerns.

He said the offer would be taken to drivers for a vote on Sunday, but he suspected they would not accept the offer.

Fletcher said about 400 drivers have walked off the job and the only employees still working are those on probation who could be fired if they joined the work stoppage.

Transdev didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

