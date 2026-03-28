Bonita Vista soccer team bounces back after a devastating CIF disqualification

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The Bonita Vista High School soccer team is recovering after an administrative error disqualified them from competing in the CIF State Finals.

Despite an impressive season record of 15 wins, 2 losses, and 5 ties, the team lost its chance to compete at the state level because one player did not meet the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) minimum grade-point-average requirement of 2.0.

It has been a month since the team learned they would not be advancing.

Team captain Karlos "KJ" Flores said the players did not know an oversight like this could happen.

"We just wanted to make sure this was like a season that we could remember and to make history for the school," KJ Flores said. "A couple of days later, we got the news that there was an administrative error, and it kind of hurt us. We felt like it was taken away from us as well as our state-run," KJ Flores said.

The disqualification cost the players more than just a championship title.

Most of the team's players are seniors who are now focusing on future opportunities to play in college or professionally.

"State games, there's a lot of opportunity for scouts for colleges, universities, and pro levels. At the end of the day, that exposure never happened," Karlos Flores, KJ's father, said.

Flores said the parents were also hit hard and have spent the last month checking on their kids' mental health, trying to keep them busy, and teaching them to find the good in situations when life isn't fair.

The coaching staff was also devastated, as they were blindsided by the fact that their players weren't keeping their GPAs up to CIF standards.

"It was tough, and we're still dealing with it," Victor Garcia, one of the walk-on soccer coaches, said. "But me as a coach, I have to set up an example for my boys and move on."

Garcia said it was one of the hardest moments of his life, having to break the news of the disqualification to them. However, he feels that since then, many good things have come out of the devastating situation, including local colleges and pro teams from Mexico coming to scout players.

"I'm a true believer that things happen for a reason. God had a plan for the coaches and for the team, and I believe we can do it again next year," Garcia said.

The community has rallied behind the team following the disqualification.

The Sweetwater School District said in a statement: “The Sweetwater District takes the well-being and success of every student as our highest priority. We are committed to providing consistent, compassionate support through regularly scheduled check‑ins and ongoing open dialogue between impacted students, families, and staff.”

The team also wanted to give shout-outs to local restaurants like El Pollo Loco and businesses like Rancho La Palma and Cantaritos La Pulpa, for showing their support through this difficult period. Also, the team wanted to give SDFC a shoutout for giving the entire team free tickets to an upcoming match in the next couple of weeks.

Despite the devastating end to their playoff run, Flores said he and his team still view the season as a success.

"We still won on the field, so that's what makes us truly champions," Flores said.