Bicyclist killed in crash along Silver Strand Tuesday afternoon

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 78-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash along the Silver Strand Tuesday afternoon, according to the Coronado Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:37 p.m. when police received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist along the southbound Silver Strand State Highway at Tulagi.

When officers arrived, they initiated life-saving measures, the department said. The 78-year-old cyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the location and rendered aid to the victim as did bystanders," the department added.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, authorities said.

Drivers are advised to avoid southbound State Route 75 at Tulagi as the area is expected to remain closed for several hours.