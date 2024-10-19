SDSU launches South Bay community health survey

ABC 10News continues to follow through on the stench that's been plaguing the South Bay for decades.

On Thursday, the CDC launched a health assessment which involves surveying 210 South Bay households over the span of three days.

On Friday, 10News reporter Madison Weil spoke with SDSU about their own community survey that just launched. Anyone who lives or works in the impacted areas can fill out the survey online.

"This is an environmental justice issue,” said SDSU Professor Paula Granados, PhD. “They can tell us their perceptions about air and water quality and things that they've been smelling or things they've been seeing. We ask a lot of gastrointestinal health questions, a lot of respiratory illness questions, quality of life, allergies, sleeping,” she explained.

Professor Granados spoke with 10News last month after she had spent the day collecting samples in the South Bay. She herself experienced nausea and vomiting after exposure.

“But that’s nothing compared to what I feel is going on in this community,” she said.

Granados said the SDSU survey should only take about 10-15 minutes and they have already had about 400 people fill it out.

On Friday, Granados, other SDSU faculty and industry professionals gathered on campus for “Water Day.”

“We’re having conversations about the urgent needs,” said Environmental Engineering Professor Natalie Mladenov, PhD.

Mladenov helped organize the event which enabled experts to collaborate and discuss current environmental research projects. Among the topics of discussion: the Tijuana River Valley.

“What are the research gaps? And how can SDSU help address the big needs that are pressing for the Tijuana river and the communities around it,” she said.

SDSU's online community health survey can be found at: tjriver.sdsu.edu