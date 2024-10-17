CDC begins health assessment in South Bay neighborhoods plagued by sewage crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The CDC was on the ground Thursday conducting a health assessment in neighborhoods plagued by the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis.

According to county health officials, 210 households total will be surveyed about the sewage smell and its physical, mental and financial impact on their lives. Officials say the data could lead to new solutions.

"It helps inform us," said Dr. Seema Shah, Interim Deputy Public Health Officer, County of San Diego. "What can we take from this information and then communicate it to our federal partners, our state partners or what can we even do here on the county level to better help manage the situation."

As ABC 10News has reported in recent weeks, local scientists and doctors have been raising the alarm about detected levels of hydrogen sulfide, a toxic byproduct of sewage. South Bay residents have shared they frequently experience headaches, nausea and respiratory issues.

Officials say the CDC health assessment is a critical next step and marks progress. It will be taking place over the course of three days.