17-year-old arrested following Lincoln Acres sexual assault

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 11, 2022
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Lincoln Acres.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect surrendered to authorities after agreeing to a pickup location in San Diego.

“Detectives with the Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit had identified the suspect and had been working with the Fugitive Task Force and the suspect's family to take him into custody,” the department said.

The suspect has been identified, but his name is not being released. He is facing felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape or robbery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault by means likely to cause bodily injury, and robbery.

The assault happened around 3 p.m. on July 26. A 16-year-old girl was walking down Prospect Street when she was tackled to the ground by the suspect near Sweetwater Road, according to the department.

"She was able to fight him off and run away. The victim says the suspect caught up to her, tackled her again and tried to sexually assault her."

A good Samaritan intervened, causing the suspect to run away and take the victim’s cell phone with him.

