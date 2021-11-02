Antisemitic, homophobic messages spray-painted on Chula Vista Schools

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are investigating after someone reportedly spray-painted antisemitic and homophobic messages at several South Bay schools.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, school resource officers were called to Bonita Vista Middle School and Bonita Vista High School in reference to spray-painted vandalism on Monday.

After arriving at both schools, officers found antisemitic and homophobic statements painted on some of the school’s doors and walls. A window at BVHS was also broken, according to police.

“The vandalism was quickly repaired and was not observed by students attending classes,” police said. “The reason for the vandalism on both campuses is not known but both incidents are believed to be related due to the colors of teal, yellow and black being used to spray paint at both locations.”

According to police, the crimes are believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween night.

“This incident is also being investigated as a hate crime due to the antisemitic and homophobic statements,” police added.

Authorities are currently trying to track down witnesses and suspect who may have information on the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Students with information are also encouraged to make contact through the Students Speaking Out app.

