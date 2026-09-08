American Legion Post 255 celebrates Labor Day with fundraiser

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — American Legion Post 255, also known as Larry E. Bennett Post 255 in National City, marked Labor Day with a community gathering featuring a classic little fundraiser.

The fundraiser featured traditional Labor Day dishes like chili dogs and nachos, all for just $5, with proceeds going toward repairs to the post's kitchen.

The event drew city leaders like Mayor Ron Morrison and Councilmember Marcus Bush, as well as longtime members.

Liliana Armenta, the post commander, said the gathering reflects what the post means to its members year-round.

"It feels amazing to have our post open to our members. We have a lot of members who are a little bit older and live alone. Their kids or family have moved away, so this is kind of a second home to them," Armenta said.

For some members, the holiday also meant a little grooming. The post offers haircuts on the first Monday of every month for an unbeatable deal of $12.

Member Louie Tejeda took advantage of the deal — with a slight modification.

"I'm going to get a mustache trimmed from Elsa," Tejeda said. "Can't beat five bucks," Tejeda said.

While Labor Day falls at the start of September, the month also holds special significance for the American Legion. The U.S. Congress issued the organization's federal charter on September 16, 1919.

More than a century later, the Legion continues to serve as a gathering place where veterans can find community.

Member Greg Trammell said the holiday brought back fond memories of the city.

"I came to celebrate the holiday with the community," Trammell said. "My dad is from National City, so a lot of memories in National City, great things, and our independent community... we're always helping each other out."

The post also welcomed one of its newest members, Jen Lawson. Lawson said she recently moved out of homelessness and into veteran housing in National City with the help of the non-profit organization, PATH.

"I qualified as a veteran to be in this veterans program, and they got me an apartment at Union Tower," Lawson said.

Her new home is just down the street from the post — a coincidence she embraced.

"And I thought, well, there you go, it's meant to be," Lawson said.

Armenta is extending an open invitation to any active-duty service member, Veteran, or family member of someone who served to join the National City post. Annual memberships for active-duty service members or veterans are $50, and family memberships are $30.