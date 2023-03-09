2 men arrested for murder in Chula Vista stabbing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says it has arrested two men on murder charges in connection to a deadly Monday night stabbing on Faivre Street.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about the stabbing in the 2700 block of Faivre St. around 11:38 p.m. on March 6 and found a man with traumatic injuries, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers also found two more men suffering from serious injuries nearby, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

CVPD's press release says those men were both placed under arrest for murder based on witness statements gathered at the stabbing scene.

Yeshua Valenzuela, 18, was booked into the San Diego County Jail early Thursday morning, while the other suspect, 22-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, is still at the hospital receiving treatment. A CVPD officer is keeping an eye on the suspect until he can be taken to jail.

CVPD has identified the man who died in the stabbing as 43-year-old Marco Cordero. All of the men are from Chula Vista.

The release says police are still investigating the homicide and are actively seeking witnesses. If you have any information about the stabbing, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can stay anonymous with your tip by submitting it here.