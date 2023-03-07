1 person stabbed to death in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating a violent altercation in Chula Vista that left one person dead and two others injured late Monday evening.

At around 11:30 p.m., Chula Vista Police officers were called to an area near 27th and Faivre streets in response to a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived to find three stabbing victims, and they were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

ABC 10News learned one of the victims died after sustaining multiple stab wounds. The condition of the other two victims was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

There was no immediate word on arrests in the incident.