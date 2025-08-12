2 killed & 2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two men were killed and two women seriously injured in a crash near the intersection of Telegraph Canyon Road and Apache Drive Monday night.

Officers responded to that area around 7:45 p.m. Investigators learned a red Ford Mustang that was driving west on Telegraph Canyon Road hit a white Subaru Forester that was attempting to turn onto Apache Drive, CVPD's press release says.

The Forester overturned, trapping the four people inside. Firefighters removed the people from the car, and first responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver of the car, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say he was a 75-year-old man from Chula Vista.

The front passenger of the Forester, a 76-year-old man also from Chula Vista, was taken to a hospital in the area with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

CVPD says there were two elderly women in the back of the Forester, and they suffered life-threatening injuries as well; however, as of Tuesday night, they were stable at the hospital.

According to the press release, the driver of the Mustang, a 41-year-old National City man, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the initial investigation. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and also went to the hospital.

CVPD's traffic bureau responded to the crash and is investigating this incident. Police say alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor in this crash, but the cause has yet to be determined.

If you have any information for CVPD, reach out to the traffic bureau at 619-406-5833.