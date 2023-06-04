Watch Now
1 driver arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 04, 2023
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The checkpoint in the 1000 block of Third Avenue from 6 p.m. to Midnight, according to police.

Of the 2,198 cars traveling the checkpoint, 933 of them were screened and field sobriety tests were conducted on six drivers, according to the CVPD. Nine unlicensed or suspended citations were issued, and two cars were impounded.

The next checkpoint will be held in June.

