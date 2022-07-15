OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Border Patrol agents say they have taken over $1 million worth of drugs off the streets in a bust at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry early last week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers stopped a 2005 GMC Yukon with two men inside at the port of entry on Sunday, July 3 just before 11 p.m.

Both men, ages 43 and 50, were applying to enter the United States and showed officers a passport and California ID.

CBP officers say while inspecting the truck, they found packages wrapped in plastic concealed inside food products. Both men were removed from the truck and taken to the inspection area.

While continuing to search the truck, officers found 46 packages of fentanyl hidden within flour bags, ground coffee cans, creamer cans, and powdered milk cans. The 42.46 pounds of fentanyl powder and 59.08 pounds of fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of more than $1.2 million.

Authorities say the drugs and truck were seized by CBP officers, and the men were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation. Both men were eventually booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

“We are seeing a rise in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

“Our officers are working vigilantly to prevent the entry of this dangerous drug. Our field office is also diligently working on mitigating the risks involved with seizing this lethal narcotic.”