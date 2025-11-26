South Bay mom turns grief into advocacy, serves Thanksgiving dinner to people experiencing homelessness

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A still-grieving South Bay mother is spending her Thanksgiving serving meals to people experiencing homelessness, honoring her daughter who died from a fentanyl overdose at an encampment.

Silvia Irigoyen is cooking from the heart this holiday, preparing candied yams — one of her daughter Elizabeth's favorite dishes — for a special Thanksgiving meal she plans to serve Tuesday evening near the Palomar Street Trolley Station.

"It's hard, because she should still be here," an emotional Irigoyen said.

I first met Irigoyen in 2024 as she searched for answers after Elizabeth Torres, 34, was discovered at an encampment in Chula Vista following a fatal drug overdose. Six months later, we met up with Irigoyen at the Palomar Street Trolley Station, where she appealed for information alongside the mother of a teen found dying from an overdose at the trolley stop.

"We just want to know what happened to our kids," Irigoyen said.

Amid her search for information, Irigoyen's determination to help has transformed her from a grieving mom to a homeless advocate. She connects people she meets with resources and even drives them to various programs.

"I connect with them in a different way. I always tell them I lost my daughter out here, and I don't think you need to be out there," Irigoyen said.

When asked if her advocacy work has become her daughter's legacy, Irigoyen responded: "Yes, she led me in this direction. It’s something in my heart I feel needs to be done."

On this Thanksgiving, that includes serving a warm meal to people experiencing homelessness just west of the Palomar Trolley Station.

"I want them to know they're not alone," Irigoyen said. "I want them to feel that family meal. It gives them hope, maybe gives them a better chance to keep going so they don't give up on themselves.”

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Irigoyen’s ongoing mission, The Elizabeth Project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

