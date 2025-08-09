South Bay couple killed in crash on way to music festival near Los Angeles

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - A young South Bay couple is being remembered after they were killed in a two-car crash while heading to a music festival at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Alexandra Ruiz, 20, and Dante De Anda, 25, died after their Volkswagen Jetta collided with a Tesla SUV in Inglewood on Sunday.

"They were together all the time. They loved each other, they were young and had so much more life to live. They had plans together, and their lives were taken away in an instant, and it's hard," Barbara Nunez, De Anda's aunt, said.

The Imperial Beach couple had attended the first night of the Hard Summer Music Festival at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. They were returning for the second night when the accident occurred.

"They were like 5 or 6 blocks away from the SoFi Stadium when the accident occurred," Nunez said.

According to Inglewood Police, the Jetta was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with a Tesla SUV. The four people inside the Tesla suffered minor injuries.

"Heart crushing. I started screaming, couldn't believe it," Nunez said.

Both De Anda and Ruiz passed away at the hospital.

"My heart is broken for my sister," Nunez said. "It was just surreal. It felt like we were in a dream, a really bad dream," she added.

De Anda was excited about starting a new contracting job. Nunez described her nephew as "a happy, joyous, radiant, kind, sweet soul."

Ruiz worked as a pre-school teacher and was known as a bright spirit who loved to laugh and dance. The couple had been together for about a year.

Police told family members the investigation could take about three months.

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help the De Anda and Ruiz families.

Armida De La Torre, Ruiz's niece, released the following statement:

“Alexandra was a beautiful young woman whose bright spirit lit up every room she entered. She had her whole life ahead of her—a life she lived with joy, humor, and a fearless authenticity that inspired everyone around her. Alexandra was unapologetically herself, always. Her laughter was contagious, her smile unforgettable, and her quick wit could bring comfort in even the heaviest moments.

She loved to dance, losing herself in the music with a freedom and grace that reflected the way she lived—full of heart and soul. Family meant everything to Alexandra. She cherished each role she held: the best daughter, a loving big sister, a treasured granddaughter, an adoring niece, and a cousin who was so excited to welcome the little ones into the family. She poured love into every relationship, and in return, was loved beyond measure.

Her love with Dante shined brightly—a rare and beautiful connection that I had the honor of witnessing bloom. It was a love full of warmth, laughter, and devotion, a testament to the incredible person she was. Alexandra’s life changed our world forever.”

