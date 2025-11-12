South Bay couple gets surprise offer after helping people worried about losing SNAP benefits

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A South Bay couple who spent their weekend cooking spaghetti meals for people worried about losing SNAP benefits received an unexpected surprise after their story aired on ABC 10News.

I first met Desiree Sullivan, a former food truck manager, on Thursday as she and her husband, a cook, prepared to make dozens of meals. Sullivan's childhood memories of homelessness fuel her desire to help others in need.

After a long day of cooking Friday, spaghetti dinners filled Sullivan's kitchen, ready to be delivered to those fearing the loss of SNAP benefits.

"Just amazing. Makes my heart happy," Sullivan said.

The couple posted their intent to make dinners each Friday on the Nextdoor app, which led to numerous requests for meals. On Friday, they cooked nearly 75 spaghetti dinners and delivered them to homes and senior complexes across the county over the weekend.

"I feel like this is what we're supposed to do. Meant to care for each other," Sullivan said.

Since the story aired, Sullivan says she has received dozens of emails with offers to donate, help cook, and help deliver future spaghetti meals. Most surprisingly, someone offered to donate the use of a commercial kitchen.

"I got goosebumps, I was like this is the Holy Spirit connecting us," Sullivan said.

Sullivan says a commercial kitchen means more stoves and more space for volunteers able to cook.

"There are people who don't know how to get connected. Your story really helped us to get connected, so that's great," Sullivan said.

These connections will help Sullivan's new mission. When SNAP benefits are fully restored, she plans to keep cooking for those in need.

"We will still be doing it. Always a need, always a need," Sullivan said.

Anyone interested in donating can email Sullivan at Sullivandesiree0@gmail.com. An Amazon shopping list has also been set up for the campaign.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

