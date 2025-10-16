Sources: Certain Customs and Border Protection positions to receive paychecks during shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the federal government shutdown continues, U.S. Border Patrol agents have been told they will start receiving paychecks, according to three sources familiar with a notice sent out to members of the agency.

The sources told ABC 10News that some agents received an email Thursday morning saying that certain Customs and Border Protection positions have been designated as “exempt” as the shutdown remains in effect. That includes Border Patrol agents.

It is still unclear when agents will receive the paychecks and the source of the funding.

One email sent to some within the agency said the return of payment is “due to the hard work of all federal law enforcement officers and the continued support of President Trump and his administration.”

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as new information comes in.