Sorrento Valley residents get déjà vu with evacuation warnings for second major fire

SORRENTO VALLEY — More than 100 acres burned Sunday afternoon as the Sorrento Fire spread quickly through Sorrento Valley, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate for the second time this year.

Evacuation warnings were put in place for both the north side of the canyon and the south side, where residents watched the flames spread faster and faster.

For many families, the scene brought an unsettling sense of déjà vu.

"You know, this is the 2nd time in what, 2 months, and so we're a little bit concerned about that," said Cameron Schmid, who was with his wife and child.

The latest fire comes just two months after a June 8 blaze burned 90 acres near Vista Sorrento Parkway and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, when 2,200 homes and businesses were ordered to evacuate.

Cameron Schmid, who had to evacuate with his wife and child during that earlier fire, was back in the same position Sunday.

"Well, 2 months ago I feel like it was a little more scary because I feel like it got out of control a little faster and so it was just, you know, like, and there was an evacuation order, so that was a little more scary. I had to come home, pick up my wife and kid, and get them out of there, so," Schmid said.

As the fire grew Sunday, residents watched large aircraft make passes over the valley and their neighborhood.

"We've seen all the big planes coming over the valley and coming over our neighborhood, so hopefully they nip this in the bud really quick," said Schmid.

Fire crews moved quickly to match the fast-moving flames, eventually stopping the fire at approximately 130 acres.

"You know our houses depend on it. You know we can't live here unless we have safety, and I think that they're doing a good job," said Schmid.

Several evacuation warnings were lifted by Sunday night.

