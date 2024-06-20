Some San Diego flood survivors at a loss when hotel vouchers come to an end

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two days before hotel vouchers are set to end, some January flood survivors are returning home, while others are scrambling to make plans.

“I just put a window slider in. Right now, I’m installing the electric wiring,” said Harold Roberts, 73.

For Roberts, the recovery from the January flooding is coming along, slowly.

“In the kitchen, almost everything still needs to be done,” said Roberts.

Flood photos show the waterlogged view from his duplex on Beta Street that day, as water swamped his home and his attached rental unit, destroying almost everything on the first floors.

He did not have flood insurance.

Roberts, who worked in construction, has been hired a few workers, but has done much of the reconstruction himself.

He wrapped up work on his rental unit in May, with his tenant moving back in, but his own home is still months away from completion.

Roberts did receive some money from FEMA, but depleted all his savings to rebuild his rental unit. He's still short $125,000 for his own home.

Without hot water or gas, his home remains uninhabitable.

Since the floods, he has been staying at a hotel in Chula Vista with vouchers.

“Just appreciate it. Gave me place to stay, take a shower,” said Roberts.

On Friday, the vouchers overseen by the County, are set to expire, and Roberts is worried.

“I feel bad about it … I don't know. I don't know where I'm going to go,” said Roberts.

Roberts, who lost his job in April, says his rental income is going toward the rebuild, and he has no money left for hotels.

“Every very time they get to date, they give extensions … I’m still holding out hope,” said Roberts.

Roberts admits there is no ‘Plan B.’

“Maybe one of my friends with see me on TV, and say, ’Stay with me,’” said Roberts.