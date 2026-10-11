Some Gatorade flavors recalled over food dyes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - PepsiCo has voluntarily recalled 122,021 cases of Gatorade 28-ounce bottles in California and 36 other states after they were found to contain synthetic food dyes that do not appear on the product labels, government officials said this weekend.

The recalled flavors are Lemon Lime (regular), Zero Lemon Lime, Gatorade Orange (regular) and Gatorade Zero Orange.

They contain Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6, FDA-approved synthetic food dyes that were not declared on the product label. Federal law requires all food coloring to be listed on product labels so consumers can make informed choices.

While both dyes are legal in the United States, they must be disclosed because in rare cases they can trigger allergic reactions including hives, wheezing, and asthma attacks in people with sensitivities, officials said.

Those with sensitivity to Yellow No. 5 or Yellow No. 6 were urged not to drink the recalled Gatorade bottles with the affected lot dates, and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall was initiated Sept. 25, and classified as Class II by the FDA on Oct. 2. No illnesses have been reported, according to the agency.

The affected lot numbers and expiration dates can be found at www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ires/index.cfm?Event=99991.

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