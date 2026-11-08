Social Media Companies Sue to Block California Law Restricting Kids

Tech companies Google, Meta and TikTok are suing California in a bid to block a new state law designed to protect kids from certain "addictive" features of social media that can keep them online for hours, according to court papers obtained Thursday. Starting next year, AB 1709 will target autoplayed videos, endless scrolling and recommendation feeds for kids under 16 that can lead to compulsive browsing. The law, introduced by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D- Long Beach), also establishes an e-Safety Advisory Commission within the state Justice Department. The social media companies filed separate complaints Wednesday citing their First Amendment rights and the Communications Decency Act, which shields tech companies from liability for material posted on their sites by third parties.

Meta Platforms, as well as Google and YouTube, filed federal lawsuits in the Northern District of California. TikTok filed in the Central District in downtown Los Angeles. In its suit, Instagram and Facebook owner Meta argued that California's attempt to "appoint the state as the editor, curator and controller of online speech" and "override Meta's editorial judgment" about how to display user posts violates the Constitution. The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the defendant in each of the lawsuits, said Thursday it was reviewing the filings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1709 into law two months ago, saying that the legislation "makes clear that California will not stand by while unregulated technology puts our children at risk. Innovation comes with responsibility and protecting our children comes first."

