So far, 35 UCSD students' F-1 visas revoked, one deported at the border

UCSD - 35 students' F-1 visas were revoked in April and one student was deported at the border.

UCSD sophomore Aryan Dixit works with international students as the president of the Student Civil Liberties Union.

I first talked to Dixit at the beginning of April and followed through with him on Thursday.

Dixit said international students have a heightened concern.

"Frightened," said Dixit. "They think that any sort of actions may result in further deportation notices or revocations of their visas, and that's why a lot of them are trying to take any precautions required to make sure that they're safe."

In a statement to ABC 10News, the university said they learned about these terminations by monitoring the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

They also said the federal government has not explained the reasons for the revocations.

The school said it's providing support to impacted students.

Immigration attorney Saman Nasseri said in his experience, there's not a lot that can be done in the revocation process.

"It's a very easy visa to revoke," said Nasseri. "Again, it's a non-immigrant visa. It's a privilege visa to be here, similar to a tourist visa."

But he said there are things people can do if their visa is revoked.

"If a student was arrested but no charges were actually filed against that student, that student should go back to court, see if they can turn that into a detention or get the arrest sealed," said Nasseri.

For Dixit, the increasing pool of terminated F-1 visa holders has him feeling nervous.

"That's why I think that it's getting incredibly closer to home for some of us, so it's getting much more difficult," said Dixit.