Small plane crashes in Fallbrook area, pilot suffers minor injuries

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — A small plane crashed in the Fallbrook area Tuesday afternoon, prompting officers and firefighters to respond to the scene near South Mission Road and South Stagecoach Lane.

Both the California Highway Patrol and North County Fire Protection District posted about the Cessna crash on X at around 2:15 p.m. The district says the plane crash sparked a small vegetation fire, and crews were attacking the blaze.

"Traffic on S. Mission Road is being diverted to Rocky Crest as S Mission Road is currently blocked," CHP wrote on the social media platform.

According to Captain John Choi, the pilot was not trapped in the plane following the crash, and he only suffered minor injuries. The pilot was not taken to the hospital, and Choi says he likely missed his landing. He was the only person on board.

NCFD also reports that the vegetation fire, which was 10 feet by 10 feet in size, was quickly extinguished. A road closure on S. Mission Road from S. Stagecoach Lane to Mission Oaks Road was in place as of 2:45 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was a Cessna 182, and it crashed while landing at the Fallbrook Community Airpark around 2:05 p.m. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash. The Cessna's tail number was N766EE.

Below you'll find an approximate location of the crash:

A small plane appears to have crashed into a tree and caught fire half a mile from the Fallbrook Airpark.



Fire is contained. Lone occupant (pilot) survived with minor injuries.



Road closures still in place. I’m heading to the scene now for @10News. https://t.co/7DkDp5Y7qi — Max Goldwasser ABC 10 (@MaxGoldwasser) September 23, 2025

