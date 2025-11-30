Small Business Saturday brings shoppers downtown to support local retailers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Downtown San Diego bustled with shoppers on Small Business Saturday, as customers sought the perfect holiday gifts while supporting local businesses.

For some businesses, the day after Black Friday represents their biggest sales day of the year. Small Business Saturday provides an opportunity for shoppers to buy local while businesses promote their own holiday sales.

Claudia Ruiz has been traveling from Mexico to shop at Nikki and Co. jewelry store for 12 years. The shiny diamonds initially drew her in, but the personal service keeps her returning.

"I come here with Moe because he's a great, great person. He always wants to make you happy and give you the best price," Ruiz said.

Ruiz believes small businesses offer something larger retailers cannot match.

"I think a small business has the human treatment. They don't see you as a number," Ruiz said.

Moe Mayssami, owner of Nikki & Co., said that personal touch is what sets small businesses apart from big box stores.

"People have a lot of, we have a lot of regulars. They come, they feel comfortable, they trust, they come back," Mayssami said.

Mayssami believes Small Business Saturday offers customers opportunities to save money and find deals unavailable at larger retailers.

"If we go to the mall, 70, 80% off, we just give a very good deal year round to the customer," Mayssami said.

Other downtown shoppers said they choose to shop small because local businesses form the foundation of their communities, with every dollar spent circulating back into the local economy.

Jamel Jones, visiting from Los Angeles, said he prefers supporting businesses where his money stays local.

"Definitely go small business somewhere where the money is gonna be recycled and not get corporate," Jones said.

For those who missed Small Business Saturday, supporting local businesses remains important year-round.

