Small brush fire sparks on I-15 near Miramar Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says a small brush fire sparked on I-15 near Miramar Road Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out just north of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where the air show is taking place this weekend.

The San Diego Fire Department says the fire was about one acre and has a slow rate of spread. Southbound lanes of State Route 163 at I-15 were temporarily closed, but they have since reopened, per the California Highway Patrol.