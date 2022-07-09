Watch Now
Skateboarder suffers fractured skull after colliding with car in North Park

ABC 10News
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 10:41:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 39-year-old man was seriously injured after colliding with a car in the North Park neighborhood on Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the collision happened in the 2500 block of Wightman Street at 10:30 p.m. The skateboarder was skating westbound on the north sidewalk of Wightman Street and collided with a 46-year-old woman who was driving her car northbound on 3800 Arnold Avenue when he left the sidewalk.

The skateboarder was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he had a fractured skull and brain bleed, police said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver was not injured, and alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.

The traffic division is investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

