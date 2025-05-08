Sister of El Cajon shooting victim speaks on family's devastating loss

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Jacquel Holiday shared old photos and videos of her younger brother Jaquis with ABC 10News in her Spring Valley home because it's now all she has left.

"They loved him so much," she said as she showed more memories between her brother and her children.

On April 24, El Cajon Police responded to a shooting near 1st and Main streets. The police response shut down surrounding streets and forced nearby El Cajon Valley High School into a lockdown.

Police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

It was the same day Jacquel would learn the victim was her brother.

"I just had a feeling he was gone," Jacquel said. "Of course, at the hospital, I just started crying and we all were like breaking down at that moment."

And in the days that followed, it was a hard pill to swallow.

"It just didn't sit right in me. It didn't seem real … and I still kind of feel like I'm in a dream, but I mean, it's gonna be reality soon," she said.

The suspected gunman, identified by police as 47-year-old Terrell Gibbs, was arrested and has since been arraigned in court.

"It makes me feel a little bit better that the person is not on the street anymore, but I still don't got my little brother,” said Jacquel.

But it's still a major loss of a brother to her and to her kids, so much more.

"To me, to my kids, Jaquis -- Momo -- he was our superhero, our basically our Superman, our Batman, our Black Panther," Jacquel said.

Now, it's a slow process to adjust to a new reality without Jaquis, for everyone.

"You know when you catch them, it's supposed to make everybody feel better. I don't feel better because still my brother is not gonna be here with us."

The Holiday family has set up aGoFundMeto help with funeral expenses during this difficult time.