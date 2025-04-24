El Cajon Valley High School under lockdown due to shooting near campus

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — El Cajon Valley High School went under lockdown Thursday morning as police responded to a shooting near the campus, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

ECPD says the shooting happened in the 300 block of North 1st St. in El Cajon. A man was taken to a hospital in the area, and police did not know the extent of his injuries as of 11:30 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the request of law enforcement, our school has initiated lockdown procedures due to ongoing off-campus police activity near El Cajon Valley High School," Principal Rob Stirling wrote in his message to families.

Police say around the same time of the shooting, there was "an unrelated medical emergency" at the high school, and medics responded to help.

Principal Stirling says the lockdown will remain active until police finish their response to the shooting. When the school is under lockdown, the campus doors are secured, and movement inside the building is restricted.

"We understand the importance of keeping you informed, and we will share additional details as they become available," the principal says. "Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated as we work to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

Sky 10 flew above the scene for an aerial view of the police response.

