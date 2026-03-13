Sister makes plea for justice in fatal Clairemont hit and run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Clairemont father is dead after a hit-and-run driver struck him while he was riding his bike earlier this month, and his sister is making a determined appeal for answers.

Andres Gallardo, 43, was riding his bike in the parking lane along Ashford Street on the evening of March 1 when police say a vehicle driving north struck him from behind. Witnesses reported hearing a loud collision before the car fled the scene. Gallardo, who was likely riding to a nearby friend's home, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

His sister, Estefania Gallardo, said she was devastated when she learned how her brother died.

"I almost passed out," Estefania said.

Nearly 2 weeks later, her grief remains hard to bear.

"I feel like my heart is broken," Estefania said.

Andres, a native of Chile, worked in construction and loved soccer, cooking, and his 16-year-old son. Estefania remembered him fondly.

"He was a happy person, so funny," Estefania said. "I feel something is missing, miss his smile.”

Estefania said she is struggling to understand how the driver could leave the scene.

"If you do that, you have no heart and no soul. I don't know how someone can go to bed at night and sleep, thinking about this," Estefania said.

Despite her grief, Estefania said she is not giving up hope that someone will come forward with information.

"I still have hope. I believe good people are out there that know something. I'm not going to stop until I know who it was," Estefania said.

Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle or a suspect. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

