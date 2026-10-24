Should you pay more for health insurance premiums or face tax penalties?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Data from Nice Rx shows that employees are paying roughly 50% more for health insurance premiums than they were 10 years ago. In 2027, it could get worse.

Health insurance costs are rising for a few reasons. Affordable Care Act subsidies have expired, and insurers who go through the Affordable Care Act have asked for a median 15% increase in rates, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

As those rates climb, more people are choosing to self-insure, which puts additional upward pressure on rates. That trend comes even though California has a tax penalty for not being insured.

The result is that many families are caught in between — deciding whether to go to the doctor or the grocery store, and often choosing to tough it out.

Open enrollment is around the corner, and it's going to impact everyone differently. How much depends on your employer, your plan, and how much you make.

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