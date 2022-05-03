Sheriff: Man arrested for allegedly setting fires in North County

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of setting several fires in North County on Monday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s station responded to a report of a brush fire near the intersection of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m.

SDCSO said Rogelio Ramirez was detained near the scene. Detectives had been arrested earlier that day for a series of brush fires in Vista and Oceanside on Friday. The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit responded to investigate.

The fires are believed to have been vegetation fires and were put out before anyone was injured.

Ramirez was booked into the Vista jail for six counts of arson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number at 858-565-5200.

