Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Man arrested for allegedly setting fires in North County

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 21:15:42-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of setting several fires in North County on Monday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s station responded to a report of a brush fire near the intersection of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m.

SDCSO said Rogelio Ramirez was detained near the scene. Detectives had been arrested earlier that day for a series of brush fires in Vista and Oceanside on Friday. The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit responded to investigate.

The fires are believed to have been vegetation fires and were put out before anyone was injured.

RELATED: Vista FD: At least 5 fires within 3 hours deemed suspicious

Ramirez was booked into the Vista jail for six counts of arson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!