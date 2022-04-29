Vista FD: At least 5 fires within 3 hours deemed suspicious

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after multiple fires happened in the same area within three hours in northern San Diego County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Vista Fire Department, two fires happened around noon on Hacienda Street and they were 100 feet from one another.

Chief Bret Davidson says witnesses told them they saw someone in a creek bottom lighting fires in the same area about an hour later. It was an acre total, but since the wind was blowing from the south across Highway 78, there was a 10ft x 10ft spot fire and it was quickly put out. Davidson also says there were at least five fires that were sparked.

Residents are being told to be aware and be careful with fire. The fires are being investigated by San Diego County Sheriff's Department's bomb and arson unit.