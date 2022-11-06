Shark attack survivor reflects and offers support to latest shark attack victim

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Following the latest shark attack in Del Mar, a young man and his family knows all too well what this latest victim is going through right now. The scars of Keane Hayes’ past still stick with him to this day.

“One thing that I think of a lot is how the shark, like, if he really wanted to eat me — he could’ve killed me in a second,” Hayes said.

Four years ago, Hayes was attacked by a great white shark while lobster diving in Encinitas.

Upon hearing of Friday’s shark attack in Del Mar, this survivor felt a different kind of connection to what happened and where it happened.

“Well it’s definitely a little shocking because we were there just a week ago with our friend Bethany (Hamilton), you know. And I was out surfing with Bethany, and I was helping amputees get in the water,” Hayes said.

ABC 10News spoke exclusively with Friday’s shark attack victim as she recovers in the hospital.

She tells us that she isn’t sure when she’ll get back in the water.

“The first thing I thought of was 'I don’t want to lose this thing that I love so much,' but I don’t think... First I have to heal and we’ll go from there,” Lyn Jutronich, Friday’s shark attack victim, said.

As someone’s who been face-to-face with a giant set of razor sharp teeth, Hayes said it took him a couple of months following the attack to be physically ready to get back into the water.

“Just take your time with it, you know, because everyone’s journey is different. Take it at your own pace. You know whether you want to jump back in the next day or you want to take little baby steps putting your toes in the water,” Hayes said.

Keane’s mother Ellie said she also reached out to the victim.

She tells us that hearing of this latest attack sent her back in time to how she felt when she got the call about happened to her son.

"I just wanted to let her know that I've been in her loved one's shoes; my son's been there,” Ellie Hayes said. “We’re here, you know. We’re here to support anyone that’s been through that because it is such a rare thing that happens.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by her son; he wants to be there to support this latest victim during her time of need.

“Obviously, it’s a part of me and it’s a part of her now. And unfortunately, we got stuck with that,” Hayes said. “Just try to get back to where you were. And you know I’m always here to help.”

RELATED: Encinitas shark attack survivor plans to spend 301 days surfing