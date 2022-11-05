EXCLUSIVE: Del Mar shark attack victim shares details of frightening encounter

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — First a bump, then a bite, and then a desperate rush to get back to the shore, that’s how the woman attacked by a shark in Del Mar describes her swim Friday morning.

The woman, Lyn Jutronich, talked exclusively with ABC 10News Friday night.

Jutronich says she swam competitively in college and swims in the ocean two or three times a week. Friday morning- she and her swim partner were resting in the water, before heading back to shore, when something slammed into her.

“I felt a huge, like a really hard hit right, I don't know how else to say this, like right between my legs and it pushed me, it hurt and it pushed me up and out of the water,” says Jutronich.

The expert swimmer says she immediately knew, without a doubt, she was up against a shark, although she doesn't remember clearly because everything happened so quickly.

“I saw it clamp on my leg so I don't know if I saw it bite my leg or if I saw it after it bit my leg but I definitely saw the mouth. It was on my right leg and it shook once, kind of like a dog, and it let me go”

She was able to come up for air and told her swim partner what had just happened.

“I’ve just been bit, I've just been bit, we've gotta get into shore,” says Jutronich.

The pair was able to swim back to shore together, where lifeguards and emergency crews rushed Lyn to the hospital.

Del Mar beach was closed and signs were posted to alert swimmers and surfers.

Lyn admits she's still a bit in shock but even as she recovers, she's using a little humor to help her heal.

“My friend sent me an article that said I should buy a Powerball ticket because apparently, the chances of winning the power ball are less than being attacked by a shark so I've got that going for me,” says Jutronich.

The long-time swimmer says she’s still not sure if she’ll get back in the water and hopes to not lose a hobby that she loves so much but first wants to focus on her healing and go from there.

Del Mar Beach will be closed through Sunday morning.

