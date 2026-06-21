Several fans from all over soak in historic NASCAR experience at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR's historic debut at Naval Base Coronado drew thousands of fans Saturday, turning the active military installation into a hub of racing excitement ahead of Sunday's main event.

The temporary street course, built on the base, welcomed race fans from across the country for a weekend many described as both patriotic and unforgettable.

"It's so patriotic. It's so American," said one fan attending the event.

For longtime NASCAR supporters, the opportunity to experience a race weekend in San Diego was a dream come true.

"We're big NASCAR fans. I've been a race fan forever," said Crystal Brooks of San Diego. "We've been doing NASCAR forever all over the country."

The event also carried personal meaning for many in attendance.

For Mary Ellen Stevens of Ramona, the race served as a connection to family history.

"My dad was based here in 1950, so it's home," Stevens said.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, a Southern California native, said the event highlights the strong racing community that has long existed in the region.

"To be able to bring this temporary street circuit and have it here is a unique opportunity that I never saw coming," Johnson said. "There are so many pockets of race fans across the country, and the amount of race fans here in San Diego is deep."

Beyond the racing, many fans said the setting on an active military base added another layer of significance to the weekend.

"This is just historic," said San Diego resident and military veteran Bill Cahill. "It's an active military base, NASCAR came, they allowed it to happen. This is like the biggest blessing."

When asked if he had ever seen anything like it during his military service, Cahill replied, "Never seen anything like this ever before. This is unprecedented."

Brian Stevens of Ramona said the event was also an opportunity to recognize the service members stationed at the base.

"These guys that put this on for NASCAR and the military personnel that are here at the base and stationed here fly out of here every single day, complete their mission, and come home safely defending our country," Stevens said. "Fabulous."

As fans explored the track, watched qualifying sessions, and soaked in the atmosphere, many recognized they were witnessing a moment unlike any other in NASCAR history.

"This is historic, and I'm just happy to be part of the history," Brooks said.

Sunday's race will mark NASCAR's first-ever event held on an active military base, bringing together motorsports and military tradition in a setting fans say they will never forget.

