Sesame Place San Diego switches to seasonal schedule, surprising visitors and employees

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Sesame Place San Diego announced it will transition to a seasonal operating schedule, closing after this Sunday and remaining closed during fall and winter months.

The theme park made the announcement through a social media post, stating it will focus on its "most popular times of the year." According to the park's website, Sesame Place will operate from May through September starting in 2026.

The decision caught both visitors and employees off guard, with many telling ABC 10News they learned about the change through the social media announcement rather than direct communication from park management.

"My first reaction was like, oh, that's like, that's really upsetting because Halloween and Christmas time is by far one of the funnest times there. Sesame Place is great," Adrianna Brewster said.

Brewster holds an annual pass to the park and expressed disappointment about missing seasonal celebrations.

Sesame Place told ABC 10News that 2025 season pass holders will receive a complimentary SeaWorld Fun Card valid for the remainder of the year. The card provides unlimited access to SeaWorld, including their Halloween and Christmas celebrations.

However, there is confusion for platinum pass holders like Brewster, whose passes already include access to both parks. Brewster says she called the park on Tuesday and was told a plan for those passholders is still being worked out.

"For us to be patient because they still have a plan in store to like, have us taken care of as well, it's just up in the air," said Brewster.

Park employees expressed frustration about learning of the schedule change through social media rather than official channels.

"As soon as I saw it, I, everyone, everyone just thought it was a joke, like, oh, no way," said Daniella, who works at Sesame Place in food and beverage.

Daniella says she's not sure what will happen next, but wonders why the employees weren't notified first.

"Wondering why they did it, why wouldn't they just at least tell the employees at least, but they didn't tell anybody, not even a single co-worker of mine. Everyone found out just about that post," says Daniella.

In several emails to ABC 10News, Sesame Place explained what will happen to people with passes.

"Platinum Members have access to all parks under the United Parks and Resorts Umbrella, including SeaWorld San Diego. As a Platinum Pass Member, they already receive the following benefits at SeaWorld San Diego, including Food & Beverage discounts, Merchandise discounts, complimentary guest tickets, unlimited visits, and free parking. Any existing and future guest tickets for Sesame Place will now pertain to SeaWorld San Diego.

Employees will be reassigned to roles at SeaWorld during the off-season of Sesame Place.

For those who purchased 2025 Passes, they will be transitioned to SeaWorld Fun Cards for the remainder of this year. Guests who have not yet used their purchased 2026 Sesame Place San Diego pass and do not plan on doing so can learn about their refund options by contacting Guest Services at 619-943-3566 (ELMO) or via email at SPC-GuestCorrespondence@seaworld.com."

A follow-up email from Sesame Place said the following about people with Platinum passes:

"We understand this update may be unexpected for our Platinum Pass Members, and we deeply appreciate their understanding. To continue to provide value to our Platinum Members, we will be providing tailored accommodations based on each member’s original sign-up date, ensuring they receive valuable enhancements and special considerations at both parks."

