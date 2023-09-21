Sen. Blakespear presents Encinitas with $3 million for bike safety project

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) - Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, presented Encinitas with $3.09 million Thursday for the Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Project, intended to make the bustling street safer for pedestrians, cyclists and bus riders.

The project is crucial to the safety of cyclists and others using the street, Blakespear said, and at her request, it will include separated bike lanes to provide added protection.

"The recent death of Brodee Champlain Kingman, a talented, popular 15- year-old student at San Dieguito Academy who was riding his e-bike, illustrates just how dangerous roads can be for cyclists," she said. "I am grateful I was able to get funding to pay for major improvements along Santa Fe Drive that will benefit everyone."

Champlain Kingman died on June 22 after being struck by a van while riding on El Camino Real in Encinitas. His mother, Clare Champlain, spoke at the check presentation Thursday.

"What happened to Brodee and the loss our family is suffering could have been prevented, and we should never allow this to happen again," she said. "Brodee should be here now, and he is not because we have failed him. We have to do better for Brodee and prioritize the safety of our bikers.

"I'm thankful to Senator Blakespear for prioritizing this bike safety project adjacent to Brodee's high school," Champlain said.

Funding for the project will go toward building separated bike lines, buffered bike lanes, sidewalk improvements, parking, protected intersections, landscaping, storm drains and bus stop enhancements along the street that leads to San Dieguito Academy.

"The Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Project is a critical mobility project that will support active transportation and make it safer for residents and students to walk or cycle through the area," said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz. "This project helps get people out of cars by creating spaces where cyclists and pedestrians are comfortable and safer using the roads."

The project is scheduled to break ground this fall.

