Encinitas unanimously approves proclamation for e-bike and bicycle safety

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – There was a tearful embrace by Brodee Champlain-Kingman’s parents after a special City of Encinitas council meeting on Wednesday.

The council heard from Troy Kingman, Brodee’s father, and others before unanimously passing a local state of emergency pertaining to e-bike and bike safety.

“Our people in power are taking this serious and the ability to just come together in these tragic times; I’m so proud to be here,” said Kingman

Fifteen-year-old Brodee died after he was hit by a work van while riding his e-bike last week.

Kingman’s message for others when sharing the road with those on e-bikes was simple.

“We’re a peaceful, sleepy little surf town and we need to be present. And this is not so much but the city, but the citizens -- put down your phone, slow down,” Kingman said.

Mayor Tony Kranz said the city isn’t going to be slowing down its efforts to make Encinitas safer for all.

“Tragedy certainly galvanized opinion, when it comes to the need for an urgent approach to all of these issues; education, the engineering, and the enforcement issues. So, we’re going to do that,” Kranz said.

While no amount of change will bring Brodee back, Kingman hopes this proclamation to bring more education can bring about more change.

"I'm going to be at forefront. I will volunteer to educate. I took such pride in educating my son on what the rules of the road are,” Kingman said. "So, I will happily dedicate my time, my energy and my compassion to make this happen."